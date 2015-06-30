The Alton Public Works employees started installing jersey barriers near Morrison Pub on State and Broadway in Alton at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to help protect that business and others from floodwater.

Public Works Director Bob Barnhart was at the scene around 1:30 p.m. to evaluate and made a decision to move forward with the barriers.

The Alton workers started the process by placing plastic down, followed by sand.

The latest Mississippi River level at Mel Price Lock and Dam in Alton is 32.2 feet; flood stage is 21 feet. Major flooding is projected at 34 feet. The river levels are projected to crest by morning, but with rain predicted in coming days, Barnhart and the City of Alton wanted to start preparing for the worst scenario.

Barnhart pointed out that today’s crest ranks in the top 10 of all-time recorded crests in Alton, which shows how the flood is quickly gathering steam in the record books.

“Hopefully by doing this we will save all the businesses concerned if the river does continue to rise,” he said. “We want to get ready for the rains and if there is any possible flash flooding.”

Barnhart and his staff delivered a high-powered pump to assist Morrison’s Pub at the end of State near Broadway with water in the basement nearing the ceiling.

Pumps at other Downtown Alton businesses were feverishly working to handle the water in the basements.

