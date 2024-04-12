ALTON - Flock Food Truck Park and Bar is officially open for the season.

At 11 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2024, Flock welcomed community members to enjoy their two new permanent food trucks, Byrdies and Space Shuttle Café. Throughout the weekend, diners can enjoy food from the trucks, guest food trucks Takozz on Friday and Edley’s BBQ on Saturday, and music from local performers.

“So far, so good. You look forward to a moment like this,” said Matt Windisch, who helps his wife Laura operate Flock. “It looks like the Shuttle’s rocking and going, and Byrdies should be opened up around 5 o’clock today. So we’re excited. You just got to dive right in and just do it.

Located at 210 Ridge Street in Alton, Flock is known for its live performers and rotating list of food trucks. To kick off the 2024 season, Miller-Floyd will perform at Flock on Friday, April 12, followed by Mike Mattingly on Saturday, April 13.

“We have the whole team here,” said Lasse Sorenson, star of the Emmy-nominated TV show “Food is Love” and manager of Space Shuttle Café. “In a couple of hours, everything’s going to start really turning, and then tomorrow we’re going to have a bunch of people…The most important thing is that everybody is positive and everybody knows that food is love, and that’s why we’re here. It is off to a great start.”

Windisch added that he expects to do “pretty good” on Friday, and Saturday will be “a big day” for Flock. Flock Food Truck Park and Bar will be open seven days a week throughout the 2024 season. Food truck operators interested in participating in the food truck park can contact Laura Windisch at hello@flockalton.com.

