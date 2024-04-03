ALTON – Are you ready to get back to some outdoor fun, music and amazing food? Well, you’re in luck! AltonWorks announces that Flock Food Truck Park and Bar seasonal opening is scheduled for the weekend beginning on Friday, April 12 – Sunday, April 14, 2024. Flock is located at 210 Ridge between Broadway and Landmarks Blvd. and adjacent to the Jacoby Arts Center.

“This is going to be the best year yet for Flock Food Truck Park and Bar,” said Laura Windisch, general manager of Flock who moved to Alton in 2022 with her husband Matt. “This is our third year in operation, and we have incredible surprises designed to take the food and fun experience at Flock to the next level. We have a rare ‘byrd’ species flocking to Flock this week, as well as a spectacular landing of a one-of-a-kind vessel that is sure to be a major tourist attraction for families and ‘space buffs.’ More details will be released this week.”

The Windisches, who also co-own Stacked Burger Bar in St. Louis’ Carondelet neighborhood, have a lot of experience in the restaurant business. Unlike a brick-and-mortar restaurant, it’s harder to anticipate customer demand because the unpredictable weather is a big factor in food and drink demand at a food truck park. “We’ve learned more about the patterns of our regular lunch and dinner customers and adapted to meet the demands,” Laura explains.

On Fridays and Sundays, Flock offers live music from many of the best musicians in the region. Friday, April 12, Miller-Floyd is on deck to entertain opening night crowds, and Mike Mattingly rocks for a relaxing Sunday outdoors.

For the 2024 season, Flock will be open seven days a week.

Dining Hours

Monday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, noon – 6:00 p.m.

Bar Hours

Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Sunday, noon – 6:00 p.m.

In mid-February, AltonWorks announced their plan to create a vibrant, accessible food community and culinary destination in Alton with Master Chef Lasse Sorenson joining the AltonWorks team. The Windisches, with the support of Sorensen and the Flock leadership team, have invested additional farm to table and diverse food options that will add choices and predictability to the dining experience.

What makes a city a culinary destination? Ethnic food choices. Affordability. Outdoor dining options. Community support. Strategic planning. Walkability. Family friendly options. Easy access. An environment where food enthusiastically connects friends, families and even strangers.

AltonWorks began its investment in the food community in 2019 with the opening of Theodora Farms in Godfrey, Illinois, which is an organic farm and farm store that serves the Illinois Riverbend region and St. Louis Metropolitan area. New restaurants are planned for the Wedge Innovation Center and in Lucas Row to support the new office tenants and residents in the district.

In 2022, AltonWorks opened Alton’s first food truck park called Flock Food Truck Park and Bar, Flock is a family-friendly venue in downtown Alton built to bring friends and families together for delicious, unique food, outdoor fun and lasting memories. Flock is the brainchild of Jayne Simmons, who has dreamed of fostering a place where people can go to pick up a quick, delicious meal and just spend time together.

Food truck operators interested in participating in the food truck park can contact Laura Windisch at hello@flockalton.com.

About AltonWorks

AltonWorks is a social impact redevelopment company focused on the revitalization of Historic Downtown Alton as a healthy, thriving, walkable city. AltonWorks was founded on the principles of livability, environmental stewardship, social justice, and inclusivity and believes rebuilding communities for optimum social impact. As an intermediary organization, AltonWorks offers thought leadership, planning, convening, and connecting, adding capacity to the Region’s ability to attract funding, expand social impact, catalyze economic growth, and anchor downstate recovery.

