What: Flock Food Truck Park and Bar in Alton, IL officially opens for the season on Friday April 12 through Sunday April 14, 2024.

Weekend celebrations include the introduction of two new permanent food trucks, Byrdies and Space Shuttle Café. Byrdies will offer an inspirational menu that allows diners to create their own salads, loaded fries and wraps with seasonal, locally sourced ingredients from small local farms. Space Shuttle Café offers a menu of items the entire family will enjoy, including hand-made chicken fingers, a variety of unique dipping sauces and so much more. Space Shuttle Café is a World War II-era McDonnell-Douglas DC-3 mounted on a GMC truck frame with a fully equipped commercial kitchen.

Guest food trucks on hand for the weekend’s celebration are Takozz on Friday evening and Edley’s BBQ on Saturday evening.

Friday, April 12, Miller-Floyd is on deck to entertain opening night crowds, and Mike Mattingly rocks for a relaxing Sunday outdoors.

When: Friday, April 12, 2024, with lunch at 11:00am For the 2024 season, Flock will be open seven days a week.

Dining Hours

Monday through Thursday, 11:00am – 9:00pm

Friday and Saturday, 11:00am – 9:00pm

Sunday, noon – 6:00pm

Bar Hours

Monday through Thursday, 11:00am – 10:00pm

Friday and Saturday, 11:00am – 11:00pm

Sunday, noon – 6:00pm

Where: 210 Ridge between Broadway and Landmarks Blvd. and adjacent to the Jacoby Arts Center in Alton, Illinois.

Why: Flock Food Truck Park and Bar opened in 2022. Flock is a family-friendly venue in downtown Alton built to bring friends and families together for delicious, unique food, outdoor fun and lasting memories. Flock is the brainchild of Jayne Simmons, who has dreamed of fostering a place where people can go to pick up a quick, delicious meal and just spend time together.

On Fridays and Sundays, Flock offers live music from many of the best musicians in the region.

Food truck operators interested in participating in the food truck park can contact the Laura Windisch at hello@flockalton.com.

