ALTON - The Alton Halloween Parade sponsored by the East End Improvement Association was a cold one, but once again brought tons of smiles from children and plenty of candy with top-quality floats, East End spokesperson Steve Schwartz said late Tuesday night. This was the 106th Alton Halloween Parade.

"I thought the parade went great," he said. "We had a great turnout on a cool night. I thought the floats were great, overall it was one of our best years for floats. There is some real creativity in our floats."

Schwartz said several of the floats stood out, but some he mentioned were various winners, Dr. Vest and Company, once again the Commercial Division winner, the Boy Scouts Troop 1 float, and floats by Alton Physical Therapy, Montessori and Home Depot.

Schwartz also commended the Alton Police Department and Alton Public Works Department for all their hard work in keeping the parade safe.

This year, Schwartz said there were four marching bands - The Marching 100 from Alton High, Alton Middle School, East Alton-Wood River High School, and Southwestern High School. He said once again the bands made the parade memorable and they provide a boost every year to the event with their area talent.

"It was great going down the street and seeing all the kids smile," Schwartz said, which is the key motivator for East End Improvement in sponsoring the parade.

These are the float winners released by Schwartz late Tuesday:

Junior Youth Division

1st: East Alton Ice Arena

2nd: Children's Tribe Montessori School

3rd: St. Ambrose

Senior Youth Division

1st: Riverbend Jeeps (C8)

2nd: Boy Scout Troop 1 (C10)

3rd: AHS Marching 100

Family Neighborhood Division

1st: Schlueter Family

2nd: Gieson Family

3rd: Jess Brock Spooky Jeep

Commercial

1st: Dr. Vest

2nd: Alton Home Depot

3rd: Alton Physical Therapy

4th: American Water

Clubs & Organizations

1st: US Army of Engineers

2nd: Sleep in Heavenly Peace

3rd: Grandpa Gang