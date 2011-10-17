In Florissant, citizens are doing a double take on a double-check promotion sponsored by the Florissant Valley Fire Department, SSM women's Health Center at DePaul Hospital and Batteries Plus. October is the month of Fire Prevention and Breast Cancer Awareness. To promote Breast Cancer awareness, the members of the Florissant Valley Fire Department are donning pink t-shirts. At SSM women's health center at DePaul Hospital, clients are given free 9-volt batteries, donated by Batteries Plus, and reminded to check their smoke detectors as part of Fire Prevention Month.

The clients at SSM are asked to check and replace the batteries in their smoke detectors. The fire department is urging the women of the community to schedule a mammogram. This promotion was started by Scott Seppelt with the Florissant Valley Fire Department. His wife works for SSM's Women's Health Center.

Batteries Plus, with seven stores in the St. Louis area, is proud to lend their support to both causes. "It is important to our company to be an active participant in our community," said Steve Donnell, franchise owner of the stores.

The stores in Florissant, St. Peters, Creve Coeur, Chesterfield, Ballwin, South County and Fairview Heights are also carrying several pink items to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month. A portion of the sales will go to various organizations to help in the cause.

Among the items are incandescent light bulbs supporting the Light the Town Pink promotion benefitting the Young Women's Breast Cancer Program and screening mammogram services at the Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine. For the more energy efficient consumers, a pink CFL option is available. The American Cancer Society will receive 10% of the purchase price of this light bulb.

Two pink Streamlight flashlights are also available. A dollar from each pink flashlight will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

The seven Donnell-owned Batteries Plus stores in the St. Louis Metropolitan area are proud to help light-up St. Louis to help in the fight against Breast Cancer. Stop in at Batteries Plus stores in Ballwin, Chesterfield, Creve Coeur, Florissant, St. Peters, South County and Fairview Heights, IL.

