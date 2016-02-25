BRIGHTON - Megan Stewart, 8, is on top of the world after a first-place finish in the United States Tumbling Association (USTA) Flip for a Cure hosted by the Edwardsville YMCA this past Sunday.

She scored first place in the Sub-Novice 8-year-old flight one of four with first pass scores of 9.3 and 9.3 and second pass scores of 8.9 and 8.8.

Article continues after sponsor message

Megan has been an all-around gymnast and tumbler at Mid-Illinois Gymnastics since she was age 3, her mother, Amber Stewart, of Brighton, said. She is coached by Louise Moehn and Kristin Bower.

She has won several major awards before, including a second-place finish at the USTA Invitational and Team Trials on Dec. 6, 2015, in Salem, as well as a first-place floor routine exercise with a score of 9.35 at the Gateway Winter Qualifier.

Megan will compete on Sunday, Feb. 28, at the 2016 Gateway Snow Globe Competition.

Megan is the daughter of Dan and Amber Stewart. Amber and her father said they couldn’t be more proud of their young daughter for her extraordinary accomplishments.

More like this: