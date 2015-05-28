St. Louis Chapter Hosts “Gateway to the Best”

ST. LOUIS - FleishmanHillard, one of the world’s largest communications agencies, is helping to bring hundreds of public relations professionals to St. Louis for three days of ideas, inspiration and interaction.

St. Louis-headquartered FleishmanHillard is the Presenting Sponsor for the 2015 Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Midwest District Conference, which will be held June 10-12 at Drury Plaza Hotel at the Arch. The local St. Louis PRSA Chapter, composed of more than 200 of the region’s top public relations professionals, is hosting the annual event, dubbed “Gateway to the Best.”

“Given the dynamic changes taking place within our industry today, this forum provides an ideal opportunity to spotlight the current state of PR - one in which integrated, multi-channel, insights-driven communications are essential to connecting with audiences that matter in an authentic way,” said Wendy Flanagan, Executive Vice President and General Manager of FleishmanHillard’s St. Louis office. “We live in a world where real-time, agility marketing is as important as long-term reputation and brand building. The impact of these shifts has never been more relevant to companies and organizations’ success.”

The three-day conference features more than 20 professional education sessions, networking events and business development opportunities. Speakers will address a broad spectrum of communications issues including: crisis communications, public affairs, internal communications, reputation management, interactive marketing communications (digital, social, mobile) and media relations.

Featured speakers include:

Tom Wilson, Vice President, Global Marketing & Communications at Monsanto Company

Ron Watermon, Vice President of Communications at the St. Louis Cardinals

Fred Cook, CEO at Golin

Mark McClennan, APR, Chair-Elect of PRSA’s National Board of Directors

“The PRSA St. Louis chapter is proud to host the event this year and feel this is an opportunity to show off our fair city,” said Tressa Robbins, PRSA Midwest District Conference Chair. “Hundreds of attendees will draw business to the downtown area, where they’ll be staying and dining out, which gives them the opportunity to experience all the positives St. Louis has to offer.”

The conference will also feature other industry sponsors who will be taking advantage of the opportunity to make new business connections and recruit new employees.

Attendees will be staying and dining out in Downtown St. Louis, and are also being invited to join their colleagues to watch the 2011 World Series Champion St. Louis Cardinals take on the cross-state rival Kansas City Royals Friday, June 12.

Article continues after sponsor message

Registration and more information on the 2015 PRSA Midwest District Conference can be found here, http://www.prsamdc.com.

About FleishmanHillard

FleishmanHillard is the world's most complete global communications firm, specializing in public relations, public affairs, marketing, paid media, and transmedia and social content. FleishmanHillard delivers on The Power of True, reflecting the firm's high values, and unique ability to guide clients through a world demanding unprecedented authenticity and transparency. FleishmanHillard was named PRWeek's 2014 Global Agency of the Year, "Standout Agency" on Advertising Age's 2013 A-List; NAFE's "Top 50 Companies for Executive Women" for 2010-2015; and among PRWeek's 2013 "Best Places to Work." The firm's award-winning work is widely heralded, including at the Cannes International Festival of Creativity. FleishmanHillard is part of the DAS Group of Companies, and has more than 85 offices in 31 countries, plus affiliates in 42 countries. Visit us atwww.fleishmanhillard.com.

About the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA)

PRSA is the world’s largest and foremost organization of public relations professionals. PRSA provides professional development, sets standards of excellence and upholds principles of ethics for its members and, more broadly, the multi-billion dollar global public relations profession. We also advocate for greater understanding and adoption of public relations services, and act as one of the industry’s leading voices on the important business and professional issues of our time.

PRSA’s more than 22,000 members are organized into 10 regions, called districts. The Midwest District comprises of 13 chapters across 8 states: Central Illinois, Central Iowa, Chicago, Greater Kansas City, Madison, Mid-Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northeast Wisconsin, Southeastern Wisconsin, Southwest Missouri, St. Louis and Suburban Chicago. Learn more at www.prsa.org

About PRSA St. Louis

Founded in 1949 by 14 local public relations professionals, the St. Louis Chapter of PRSA is the society’s seventh oldest continuously operating chapter. More than 200 members from both sides of the Mississippi River represent local and national corporations, agencies, associations, non-profit organizations, governmental bodies and educational institutions. The chapter hosts monthly professional development and networking events, advises five regional collegiate PRSSA chapters and serves as public relations experts for local media and other business groups. Find out more at www.prsastlouis.org.

More like this: