EDWARDSVILLE - Five students from St. Boniface Catholic School were recently selected to perform in the All-District Honors Jr. Chorus and Jr. Orchestra, which was held Saturday, November 17, 2018, at Belleville West High School.

Receiving the honors of All-District for Jr. Chorus were: Callie B. (8th grade), Grace D. (7th grade), and Claire H. (7th grade). Those receiving the honors of All-District for Jr. Orchestra were: Maggie P. (7th grade) and Maya L. (7th grade).

The five were selected based on an audition, which included playing/singing musical pieces without accompaniment, and singing/playing scales without accompaniment. They then met and worked with other members of the Jr. Chorus & Jr. Orchestra at Belleville West in the morning, and performed an afternoon concert. The girls now qualify to be considered for All-State. Chorus students are under the direction of Ms. Jill Griffin, and the violin students are under the direction of Ms. Erika Lord-Castillo.

