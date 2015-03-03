EDWARDSVILLE - The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois is pleased to announce the additions of GCS Credit Union; Henricksen; SEACOR Holdings; Anders CPA + Advisors, and Booz Allen Hamilton to its continually growing membership base. Representatives from these five companies have joined the Leadership Council in its mission to unite business, industry, government, education and labor for economic growth in Southwestern Illinois.

Serving as GCS Credit Union’s representative on the Leadership Council is Keith Burton, president and CEO of the organization. Founded in 1941 as a source of loans and basic savings products, GCS Credit Union offers convenient, customized financial services designed to meet the 21st century needs of its customers.

Lisa Vaninger-Gaffney, Senior Account Executive for Henricksen, is serving as the company’s representative on the Leadership Council. Established over five decades ago, Henricksen provides a full-spectrum of office furniture solutions to customers at multiple locations nationwide. Committed to providing unmatched client service and support, the company also offers a wide range of furniture services from installation to maintenance and repair.

Rick Barbee, Vice President, SEACOR Holdings, will serve as the company’s representative on the Leadership Council. SEACOR’s Inland Services Group, which operates in St. Louis as SCF Marine, operates a fleet of hopper barges along the U.S. Inland River Waterways and South America, transporting agricultural, industrial, and project cargoes.

Serving as Anders CPA + Advisors’ representative on the Leadership Council is Derek Barnard, CPA/CExP, Partner. Located in St. Louis, the CPA and advisory firm provides tax, audit, business advisory and valuation services for privately held companies and high-net-worth individuals.

Gary Voellger, Vice President of Booz Allen Hamilton’s St. Louis area office, will serve as that company’s representative on the Leadership Council. Recently celebrating its 100th year in business, Booz Allen Hamilton is a leading provider of management consulting, technology and engineering services to the U.S. government in defense, intelligence and civil markets, and to major corporations and not-for-profit organizations.

The company has locations nationwide, including O’Fallon, Ill.

For more information on The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois visit www.leadershipcouncilswil.com.

The Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois is a member-based, economic development corporation representing Madison and St. Clair counties. The Council works to unite business, industry, government, education and labor for economic growth in Southwestern Illinois. These effective partnerships serve as a driving force behind successful economic development efforts throughout the Metro East region.

