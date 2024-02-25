BLOOMINGTON - A total of five local wrestlers - Elanna Hickman of Alton, Taylor Dawson of Collinsville, both Norah Swaim and Holly Zugmaier of Edwardsville, and August Rottmann of Highland - all finished in the top six in their respective weight classes on the second and final day of the IHSA girls wrestling state tournament Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

Lake Villa Lakes won the team championship with 61 points, with Lockport Township second with 58 points, in third place was Batavia, with 46.5 points, and both Hoffman Estates and Schaumburg tied for fourth with 48 points each. Edwardsville finished 11th with 32 points, Collinsville finished in a multi-team tie for 22nd with 24 points, Alton tied for 49th with Lombard Glenbard East with 17 points each, Highland tied for 65th with four other schools, all with 11 points apiece, and Roxana scored two points.

Of the wrestlers who competed on Saturday, Hickman finished third at 155 pounds, winning her third round consolation bracket match over Callie Carr of Darien Hinsdale South by fall at 2:46, then won her consolation semifinal over Valeria Rodriguez of Schaumburg 4-2, and in the third place bout, Hickman defeated Savannah Hamilton of El Paso-Gridley 8-2.

In the 130-pound class, Dawson won her semifinal match over Addison Cailteux of Minooka by fall at 1:32, then in the final, lost to Claudia Heeney of Lockport Township 4-2, finishing second in the division.

Swaim lost in the semifinals at 120 pounds to Angelina Cassioppi of Rockton Hononegah 5-1, but rebounded in the consolation semifinal to win by fall over Alexis Seymour of Jacksonville at 5:44, then won the third place match over Ariella Dobin of Northbrook Glenbrook North 6-5. Zugmaier, wrestling at 125 pounds, started off well by taking her third round consolation match over Madyson Meyer of Schaumburg 8-2, but in the consolation semifinal, was pinned by Ava Babbs of Lakes at 4:45, and ended up placing sixth with a medical forfeit of the fifth place match to Lilly White of Bartlett.

Rottmann, who wrestled at 170 pounds for the Bulldogs, lost in the semifinals to Alicia Tucker of Plainfield Central 7-4, then lost by medical default at 56 seconds to Kayleigh Loo of Downers Grove North, then in the fifth place match, lost by medical forfeit to Ryann Miller of Burlington Central, finishing sixth.

Dawson, Swaim, Rottmann Still In Contention Move To Final Day Of State Wrestling

BLOOMINGTON - Collinsville's Taylor Dawson, Edwardsville's Norah Swaim, and Highland's August Rottmann are all still in contention for their individual state championships in their weight classes, while many local wrestlers were eliminated in the opening day of the IHSA girls state wrestling tournament on Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

Lake Villa Lakes leads the team standings after the first day with 33 points, with Schaumburg in second at 28 points, in third place is Lockport Township with 22.5 points, just ahead of fourth place Clifton Central at 22 points, and both Batavia and Hoffman Estates are tied for fifth with 20 points each. Edwardsville is tied for seventh with Tinley Park Andrew, both having 19 points each, Collinsville and Highland are in a multi-team tie for 24th, all having 11 points apiece, Alton has four points, and Roxana has two points.

In alphabetical order, here's how the area wrestlers fared on Friday:

Alton's lone representative, Elanna Hickman, is still alive in the tournament at 155 pounds, winning her opening match over Sophia Sosa of Bensenville Fenton 3-1, but was pinned in the quarterfinal by Maryam Ndiaye of Moline at 3:09. Hickman bounced back in the second round of the consolation bracket, eliminating Charville Mclain of Oak Lawn Community 9-0.

Dawson, who's going at 130 pounds for the Kahoks, won both of her matches by fall, pinning Michelle Naftzger of Erie at 2:56, then took only 32 seconds to pin Viola Planetto of Mt. Prospect. Her teammate, Leann Cory at 135 pounds, lost in her opener to Cadence Diduch of Freeport by fall at 1:58, then lost by fall to Emmylina O'Brien of Hoffman Estates at 1:02, and was eliminated.

