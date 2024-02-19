ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford on Monday provided information about a traffic crash involving two vehicles on Landmarks Boulevard at the intersection with Clark Bridge at 5:58 p.m. on Feb. 17, 2024.

Chief Ford said the preliminary investigation determined one of the vehicles to be turning left from Landmarks Boulevard onto the Clark Bridge. He said the vehicle failed to yield to another vehicle that was traveling east on Landmarks Boulevard.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Five total persons were transported from the scene for varying degrees of injuries," he said. "One of them was later taken to a St.Louis area hospital for further treatment. None were considered life-threatening injuries."

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

More like this: