ALTON - The Alton Police Department and Alton Fire Department were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at 3:56 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, at Homer Adams Parkway and College Avenue.

Alton Police Lt. Seth Stinnett said a total of five occupants from both vehicles were transported to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

"Due to no witnesses and no evidence of right of way, no citations were issued," the lieutenant said.

"Officers determined a vehicle was turning north onto Homer Adams Parkway from College Avenue when the front bumper of a vehicle traveling west through the intersection struck the passenger side door of the turning vehicle," he added.

