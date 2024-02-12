EDWARDSVILLE - Five individuals from around Madison County have been charged by various local law enforcement agencies with illegal meth possession and operating uninsured vehicles in recent months, according to county court filings.

Jason D. Wanick, 51, of Wood River, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine on Jan. 12, 2024. Wanick reportedly had less than five grams of methamphetamine in his possession and was charged with a Class 3 felony. His case was presented by the Wood River Police Department and he’s since been released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Elmer J. Varble, 47, of Bunker Hill, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Court documents allege Varble drove a vehicle on Lewis and Clark Boulevard in East Alton while the vehicle was uninsured, and also had less than five grams of methamphetamine in his possession, on Dec. 27, 2023.

Varble faces a Class 3 felony for meth possession, and the uninsured motor vehicle charge was listed as “petty offense.” Varble was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order, and his case was presented by the East Alton Police Department.

Patricia M. French, 56, of Granite City, was charged with unlawful possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine - a Class 3 felony - on Dec. 22, 2023. Her case was presented by the Maryville Police Department and she was released upon her signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Robert S. Sanderholm, 33, of East Alton, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Sanderholm allegedly drove an uninsured vehicle on W. St. Louis Avenue in East Alton while he had less than five grams of methamphetamine in his possession, on Dec. 27, 2023.

Sanderholm’s case was presented by the East Alton Police Department. He faces a Class 3 felony for the meth possession charge; the uninsured vehicle charge was a petty offense. Court documents indicate he was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Drew T. Riso, 28, of Springfield, Ill., was charged with unlawful possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine on Dec. 1, 2023. Riso faces a Class 3 felony and his case was presented by the Troy Police Department. She has since been released upon her signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

