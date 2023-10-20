CARROLLTON - Four individuals have been charged with driving under the influence and more while another has been arrested on a drug paraphernalia charge in Greene County over the past few weeks, according to a recent report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

Christina J. Newton, 26, of Eldred, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal possession/transportation of liquor by a driver, improper lane usage, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. She was arrested by the White Hall Police Department on Sept. 18, 2023 and was given a Notice To Appear in court.

Shane M. Ingram, 46, of White Hall, was charged with driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license, and a headlight violation. He was arrested by the White Hall Police Department on Sept. 10, 2023 and was given a Notice To Appear in court.

Gaybrielle L. Gilbert, 48, of Jerseyville, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia on Oct. 4, 2023 by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Her release disposition was listed as “other.”

Henry A. Scheferkort, 59, of Roodhouse, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on Sept. 25, 2023. He was arrested by the Roodhouse Police department and was issued a Notice To Appear in court.

Sherri R. Angel, 40, of White Hall, was also charged with driving under the influence on Sept. 10, 2023. She was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and issued a Notice To Appear in court.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

