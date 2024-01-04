WOOD RIVER - Five Below announced on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, that it will open its doors in Wood River next to the Walmart Supercenter in Wood River Plaza on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

Considerable excitement has brewed regarding the Five Below opening in Wood River, Mayor Tom Stalcup said.

“It is like a Dollar General type of store with merchandise that is $5 and below,” the mayor said. “It will be in the right section of where Walmart is located. There was a pizza place in that area and they agreed to move down a few doors to accommodate Five Below.”

Five Below also plans to open an Alton location in the old Shop 'N Save area. Five Below Inc. is an American chain of specialty discount stores that prices most of its products at $5 or less, plus a smaller assortment of products priced up to $25.

Founded by Tom Vellios and David Schlessinger and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the chain is aimed at tweens and teens.

