WOOD RIVER - The Five Below store at 672 Wesley Drive in Wood River is now open.

Five Below fills the vacant space anchoring the shopping center near Walmart. Five Below Inc. is an American chain of specialty discount stores that prices most of its products at $5 or less, plus a smaller assortment of products priced up to $25.

The next closest Five Below stores are in Fairview Heights and Florissant, Mo.

Wood River city officials, members of the Wood River Business Alliance and Five Below staff celebrated the grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning before the store opening.

“We are excited to have Five Below invest in Wood River. We know they will be incredibly successful," Wood River Mayor Tom Stalcup said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony. "Wood River is centrally located and close to multiple major highways, making us a perfect location for new businesses.“

Wood River Five Below is open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

For more information, call 618-356-1961

