ST. LOUIS —In celebration of the grand opening of the Gateway Arch’s new museum and expanded visitor center this summer, Fitz’s Root Beer is proud to introduce a limited-edition Fitz’s Root Beer bottle featuring St. Louis’ iconic monument.

The bottle’s label and commemorative 4-pack carrier showcase the merging of two iconic St. Louis brands loved and admired by many worldwide. Against the backdrop of the Arch and the downtown St. Louis skyline, the classic Fitz’s logo is emblazoned in red, white and blue. The story of the Arch and the recent renovations to its park grounds, which culminate with the grand opening of the Museum at the Gateway Arch on July 3, is also detailed.

A portion of sales proceeds will benefit the Arch’s longstanding non-profit partner, Jefferson National Parks Association (JNPA), an organization that has been helping people enjoy, learn about and support America’s national parks, public lands and historic places for more than 50 years. JNPA operates The Arch Store, located in the visitor center beneath the Gateway Arch, as well as the gift shop at the park’s venerable Old Courthouse.

“What better way to celebrate the new Gateway Arch experience – from the renovated park grounds and riverfront to the brand-new museum – than with one of the most iconic names in craft soda microbrewing,” says David Grove, President and CEO of JNPA. “This bottle reflects an exciting partnership with Fitz’s – one that will help us provide educational programming to the Gateway Arch National Park visitors. We are so thankful to Michael Alter and Fitz’s for creating this incredible opportunity for people to enjoy delicious Fitz’s Root Beer while celebrating the Arch.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“Partnering with Jefferson National Parks Association on this project has been a thrill from start to finish,” says Michael Alter, owner/president of Fitz’s. “Showcasing the Arch on our bottles and giving back to JNPA so they can continue their amazing work is quite special for us.”

Gateway Arch bottles and 4-pack carriers are now available for purchase at The Arch Store, the Old Courthouse gift shop, Fitz’s in the Delmar Loop, and select stores throughout the St. Louis area, including many Schnucks Markets and Straub’s. The limited-edition Arch bottles will be available through this fall.

About Jefferson National Parks Association: As a non-profit organization, Jefferson National Parks Association ensures that visitors to America’s national parks, public lands, and historic places will enjoy, experience and engage with the places they treasure for years to come. JNPA invests an average of $3 million annually in our eight partner parks through product development, museum- and curriculum-based experiences, facility improvements, retail and more.

About Fitz’s Root Beer: Fitz’s is a unique craft soda microbrewery located in the eclectic University City/Delmar Loop neighborhood. Famous for its classic root beer created in 1947, Fitz’s now bottles a variety of original recipe craft sodas including cream, black cherry and orange pop. All craft sodas are hand-batched and bottled on a vintage bottling line located in our popular restaurant for all to see. Fitz’s is locally known for classic American food including burgers, draught root beer and signature floats.

More like this: