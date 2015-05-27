Annual Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair

GRAFTON, IL – Pere Marquette State Park and Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge invite families to attend the annual Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair on June 6 at Pere Marquette State Park.

The free event will run from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for a fun-filled day of fishing education. Some of the more than 25 different fishing related activities include the catch-and-release bluegill pond, where young anglers can have their photograph taken with their catch; the popular one-cast station where everyone wins a prize; and the bowfishing stations where children can shoot targets in a pool or 3D targets on land.

Every child that completes at least seven stations will receive a prize and have the chance to catch a trout. After catching their trout, young anglers can take their catch to the fish filleting and cooking station to be cooked for free. Or they can take it home for a meal with their family.

Several attractions will keep participants of all ages entertained all day. The 4,000 gallon Fetch-n-Fish mobile aquarium will return, stocked with many of the fish species found in the Illinois River. Fishing seminars will be presented at the aquarium by professional anglers, including our local experts from Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, demonstrating a variety of fishing techniques. Camo the Clown will bring laughs as he entertains with animal sounds and fun wildlife stories; Fredbird is scheduled to make an appearance; the Lodge Boys folk band will perform live; and food will be available for purchase.

The event is sponsored by many community organizations and businesses, some of which include Phillips 66 of Wood River as a Premier Sponsor, together with Wal-Mart and Cabela’s of St. Charles.

There is no charge to attend the Fishing Fair or to catch a fish and parking is free. No license or fishing gear is needed. For more information, call Pere Marquette State Park at 618-786-3323 ext. 1 or Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge at 618-883-2524 or view our website at:

http://dnr.state.il.us/lands/landmgt/parks/R4/PRM/PMTwo_Rivers_Fish_Fair.htm

The event is hosted by Pere Marquette State Park (administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources) and co-sponsored by Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge (administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service).

