GRAFTON - Pere Marquette Park Urban Fishing Coordinator Scott Isringhausen has a program coming on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at Pere Marquette State Park Visitor’s Center that he has done for three decades - Fishing and Night Hike Owl Program.

The event is free to the public and will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Following the educational program, youth can fish at the Blue Gill Pond which sits next to the visitor center at Pere Marquette. Isringhausen said the Fishing and Night Hike Owl Program is one of his favorite annual events as a park ranger.

At 7:30 p.m. on the evening of Nov. 3, 2023, Isringhausen will present a program on owls and other creatures someone might hear at night when fishing, camping, hiking, etc., outdoors.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Following the program, the group will take a night hike to listen for owls and other night sounds,” Isringhausen said. “The hike will be about two miles long and a portion of it will be uphill. Join us for a hotdog and marshmallow roast when the hike is over. Please bring one flashlight per family. Refreshments and drinks will be provided.

“We had about 110 people attend the last one, so it is popular,” Isringhausen added. “It is a neat deal. The fishing program is great for kids who haven’t fished before. The program will feature information about the owls' species and then we take a two-mile hike up the park and even try to call owls. The last time we were successful. We encourage families to attend.”

For more information, contact Isringhausen at (618) 786-3323, extension 28.

More like this: