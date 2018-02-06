ALTON - Fischer Lumber Co. has joined the Edwardsville’s Neighbors in Need as a 2018 Gold Level Business Sponsor. As a second year Gold Sponsor, Fischer Lumber will champion both The Taste of Edwardsville and the Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5K.

“We are very proud to sponsor Edwardsville Neighbors in Need for a second year,” says Ed Fischer of Fischer Lumber Co. in East Alton. “As a neighboring business, we very much believe in this organization’s mission of inspiring generosity and goodwill to residents throughout our communities.”

The 10th Annual Taste of Edwardsville will be held on Sat., April 7, in the heart of downtown Edwardsville at the Leclaire Room on the Lewis & Clark Campus in Edwardsville. This premier event features the best cuisine Edwardsville has to offer with over 500 community residents expected to attend.

All of the proceeds from both of these local fundraising events will directly benefit local families within District 7 in need of temporary financial assistance due to medical or emergency crisis. To learn more about Edwardsville Neighbors in Need and the positive impact it has had on the local community, please visit https://edwardsvilleneighborsinneed.org.

For more information about Fischer Lumber, please visit its showroom at 210 N. Shamrock, East Alton, visit www.fischerlumber.com or call 618-259-7434.

