LAST TIME OUT

SIUE and Lindenwood met for the first time as Ohio Valley Conference opponents, Saturday, with the Cougars coming away with a 68-58 win in front of 1,839 at First Community Arena. SIUE has won four straight and seven of its last eight games. The Cougars never trailed in the game, but also never put the game out of reach. SIUE ran out to a 13-5 lead following a Terrance Thompson layup with 13:23 to go in the half before Lindenwood got back to within two at 15-13.

CONFERENCE CALL

SIUE is playing its 12th season in the Ohio Valley Conference. The Cougars are 63-130 in the OVC. Brian Barone is 22-39 in his fourth season in the league.

RECORD WINS

With 14 wins, SIUE has won its most games at the Division I level.

Article continues after sponsor message

BLOCK PARTY

SIUE tied the school record for blocks with 11 against Illinois Tech. The Cougars lead the OVC in blocks at 4.6 per game, which ranks 45th in the NCAA. Five Cougars appear in the top 12 individually in the OVC.

NET WORTH

SIUE checks in at No. 120 in Wednesday's NET rankings. It is the highest ranking in the OVC.

DO IT FOR FREE

SIUE is second in the OVC in free throw percentage at .734. The Cougars lead the league in free throws made per game at 17.6, which ranks 9th in the NCAA and attempts at 23.9, which is 13th nationally. SIUE has had seven games this year with at least 30 free throw attempts. The Cougars attempted 41 free throws Jan.5 vs. Tennessee State, which was the most in a single game since 2018.

MAJOR RECORD FOR MINOR

With his first free throw at Eastern Illinois, Damarco Minor set a new OVC record with 47 consecutive free throws made. The previous record was set by Morehead State's Glen Napier in 1981-82. Minor missed his next attempt, before beginning a new streak. He's connected on his last three attempts. He is third nationally in free throw percentage at 94.2.

More like this: