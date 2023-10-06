ALTON 1, O'FALLON 0: Miles Martin's goal in the 55th minute was the only goal of the match in Alton's stunning upset of O'Fallon at Public School Stadium. It is the first time the Redbirds boys soccer team has beaten the Panthers since 2004 and the head coach this year Greg Nasello was also the coach of the squad back then.

Cameron Belchik had the assist as Martin scored from a long distance. Freshman goalie Patrick Henesey recorded the clean sheet for Alton.

Coach Nasello said he couldn't be more proud of his boys for their effort in this particular game and how much they have improved over the course of the season.

"It was a good win, a well-thought-out win," the coach said. "Unlike in past games, we finished it. It was a really big win."

When told it was the first time the Redbirds had beaten O'Fallon in boys' soccer since 2004, the coach said it was kind of ironic he was the coach back in that time frame.

"I don't pay attention to a lot of those things, but it was a big win," he said. "I want to win every game. What I am impressed with is how we have developed as a team over the season."

Coach Nasello said he and his staff talked in mid-season and all concurred they wanted to see the players keep developing each game and when the postseason arrives be prepared to win when it matters most.

"The boys have worked very hard," he said.

Coach Nasello pointed out that the score by Miles Martin with the Cameron Belchik assist is something they had worked on previously in practice. He said the two executed the game-winning play perfectly.

The win was the third of the season for the Redbirds and O'Fallon slips to 11-6-0.

Alton plays on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at Rochester. The Redbirds travel to Highland on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, and to Granite City on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.

