[Riverbender.com conducts polls on Facebook asking the community to vote on the #BestInTheRiverBend. When asked, “What is the best Bakery in the Riverbend?” First Stop Bake Shop surpassed the rest with much added enthusiasm and feedback from customers. The staff at Riverbender.com found it odd that not many had even heard of it so we decided to share their story…]

The idea of a bake shop had been talked about throughout the family and friends of owners Michael and Mary Jenniches for many years. Michael, being a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, recently left his job as a Pastry Chef at Meadowbrook Country Club in Ballwin and took the opportunity to start on his own.

“The journey has been interesting and challenging to say the least,” said Michael. “Working with Richard Rook at S.C.O.R.E. for several months as we hammered away at our business plan was a pure joy. Spending months working on the financials, procuring the equipment both used and new, and finding the right location, all have been extremely rewarding in occupying what we consider the perfect size spot here in Rosewood Heights.”

The warmth of the oven outpours with the warm feeling of home, reflecting the Mom and Pop style family ran business.

“My wife Mary and I have never spent this much time together in our soon to be 26 years of marriage,” said Michael. “We have both spent so much time working within the hospitality industry that we work extremely well together as a team. Our son Corey Jenniches and Cristina Schneider help us out from time to time to give us a little break. And we certainly do appreciate it!”

First Stop Bake Shop offers just about everything with the exception of donuts, specializing in breakfast pastries, cakes, desserts, breads, rolls and the occasional confections. The yum doesn’t end there, the staff is especially proud of exquisite coffee and tea selections.

If First Stop Bake Shop had one word to sum up their focus in their product, quality. Everything produced is made from raw ingredients.

“We pride ourselves in that we use no box mixes of any kind, nothing is prefabricated,” said Michael. “We even make our own garnishes.”

Michael says he uses the finest quality chocolate couverture (chocolate containing real cocoa butter) in his preparations and prepare laminates (various danishes and croissants) using a rolling pin. They boil their own bagels daily before baking and mix up delightfully light and flavorful scones. They even prepare the sweet dough's using whole milk and real butter and vanilla beans.

“The list goes on and on but quality over quantity is our main priority,” said Michael.

Catering options are also available for special events. Just call or stop in to place your order at least 48 hours before the date of the event.

First Stop Bake Shop is off to an outstanding start, but they don’t plan on stopping there. Many plans are in the future for the small, family owned business. Michael says they plan to continue to grow customer base through modest marketing techniques, by staying true to their identity and remaining consistent with their products.

“We are entertaining the idea of providing some cash and carry items for lunch,” said Michael. “Perhaps sandwiches made with our various types of fresh bread and croissants, salads with dressings made in house using our gourmet croutons, small pizza's or calzones and maybe even pretzels.”

First Stop Bake Shop is located at 611 East Airline Drive in Rosewood Heights, call (618) 251-8024 or check them out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/First-Stop-Bake-Shop.

