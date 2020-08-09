GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon Fire Department, Glen Carbon Police Department, Long Lake Fire Department and Illinois State Police performed a heroic rescue Sunday of seven individuals in four vehicles after a downpour left severe road flooding at Illinois Route 157 and Illinois Route 162 near the Cabin bar.

A Glen Carbon firefighter said he recorded seven inches of rain on his gauge in four or five hours on Sunday.

Glen Carbon Fire Chief Eric Wilson praised the first responders for their efforts in bringing the individuals to safety from the dangerous situation.

One woman, who asked her name not be used, said her car stalled and died and she had to be rescued from her car by the fire department personnel. The other vehicles also stalled in the high water.

"It was very nerve racking," she said. "I am very thankful for what the rescue people did. The water came out of nowhere.”

Long Lake Fire Department used its rescue boats to assist in the situation.

