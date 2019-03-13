SEE ROOFTOP VIDEO:

GODFREY - Shown are photos that show the strong support of the firefighters and area residents as Capt. Jacob Ringering's body was taken to his final resting point at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

During the entire route to the cemetery, there were people lined up showing their love and support for the man who died from injuries after a tragic fire last week in Bethalto. Even small children stood at attention and saluted as Jake's procession drove past on Tuesday.

Allison Ringering provided a moving eulogy for her husband at the funeral and left those in attendance with some profound words: "My husband was not only a good “Jake” in the fire service, but was a good “Jake” in everything he did." "I encourage everyone to embody that example when serving others and being a good family member."

