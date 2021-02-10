EAST ALTON - A large amount of law enforcement and first responders quickly were dispatched to East Alton Elementary School on Wednesday afternoon.

East Alton Fire Chief Tim Quigley described the situation as "a medical emergency." He said the reason for so many on the scene was his firefighters had been conducting ice training at Gordon Moore Park and Wood River Fire Department personnel were called to the scene. The ice training was to benefit the firefighters in situations such as cold winter days that have been seen in the past week.

Quigley said he wasn't able to provide any more details about the situation and said his firefighters broke from the training and responded.

The person involved was transported from the scene at East Alton Elementary and their condition at this time is not known.

