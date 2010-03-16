(Alton, IL - March 15, 2010) - Lawrence "Lonnie" Bank of Alton was the first patient admitted to Alton Memorial Hospital's Duncan Wing on March 15.

With him are, left to right, Gail Banks, patient care tech Cindy Burgess, nurse Michelle Borror, Surgical Care Unit supervisor Vicki Rothe and nurse Sarah Davis.

Photo courtesy of Dave Whaley.

Alton Memorial Hospital President Dave Braasch, left, and AMH board of directors chairman Ken Balsters, right, greet state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, U.S. Rep. Jerry Costello, D-Belleville, and state Sen. William Haine, D-Alton, inside the Duncan Wing on Monday, March 15, the day the 89,000-square-foot wing featuring 76 private rooms officially opened for business.

Photo courtesy of Dave Whaley.

