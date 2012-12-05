GODFREY – Ring in the New Year with a bang at First Night River Bend 2013. A diverse group of performers and artists will bring fantasy, fun and fireworks to the Godfrey campus of Lewis and Clark Community College this New Year’s Eve.



The 18th annual First Night River Bend will be a celebration of the arts featuring a unique line-up of family-friendly entertainment sure to please the young and young at heart. Two fireworks shows will be held again this year, the first at 9 p.m. and the second at midnight.



Gracing the main stage inside the Hatheway Cultural Center will be the Lotus Arts Dance Company’s belly dancing show; Swords and Roses – a sword-swinging, all female stunt show; Chris Camp – “The Whip Guy”; and Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band Bourbon Legend for two, back-to-back performances leading up to midnight.



The George C. Terry River Bend Arena will open at 6:30 p.m. with activities and performances for children of all ages. Returning favorite Steve Gryb, known as the Pied Piper of Percussion, will present a percussion show at 6:30 p.m. and once again offer his “Percussion Petting Zoo” from 7-9 p.m.



Other activities to be featured in the George C. Terry River Bend Arena include top spinning, rope making and clay sculpting. For a complete schedule of entertainers and events, visit www.lc.edu/firstnight.



Buttons are on sale now at Party Magic, Liberty Bank locations, Jersey Community Wellness Center and Senior Services Plus. Buttons are $10 in advance, and $15 at the door. Senior buttons are $7.50 in advance, and $10 at the door. All children 5 and under are admitted free.



Want to save money on First Night River Bend admission? Individuals, couples and entire families of all ages are welcome to serve as volunteers during the event. Volunteers may sign up to work one or two shifts, typically two hours each, or work all evening. Each volunteer receives a complimentary admission button and free access to the hospitality rooms.



Volunteers are required to complete a background check and attend one training session, which will be held prior to the event, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27 in the Hatheway Cultural Center, located on the campus of Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.



Those interested in volunteering during this family-oriented New Year’s Eve celebration can contact First Night River Bend Volunteer Coordinator Melissa Batchelor at (618) 468-4679 or

email mbatchel@lc.edu. Volunteer forms are also available on the web site at www.lc.edu/firstnight.



First Night River Bend is an alcohol-free, family-oriented New Year’s Eve celebration of the arts, featuring live music, singers, dancers, jugglers, magicians, and shows for people of all ages. First Night River Bend 2013 is a community project of Lewis and Clark Community College.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: