GODFREY – The music at First Night River Bend just can’t be beat, as enthusiastic entertainment sets the mood for celebrating the joy of a New Year. This year musical acts will return to the stages of First Night in the Hatheway Cultural Center, Dental Building Lobby and the Commons.

Whatever gets your family’s toes tapping, there’s music for everyone’s ears at First Night River Bend 2013.

Local Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band Bourbon Legend will take the Hatheway stage at 10 p.m. for two, back-to-back performances leading up to midnight.

Returning to First Night River Bend this year is the Alton Landing Jazz Quartet, which will present an exciting musical performance featuring jazz, swing, Latin and fresh versions of pop tunes. The band will perform from 11-11:45 p.m. in the Commons.

Vocal artist Elizabeth Lakamp asks the question, “Have you ever had a dream in your heart?” Lakamp will also return to First Night to present an interactive story about one boy who fulfilled his dream. Her performance, which will include songs and audience participation, will begin at 7 p.m. in the Dental Building Lobby.

“First Night River Bend is an awesome, entertaining event,” Lakamp said. “I love the receptive audiences and the people are always so nice.”

Kids will love the percussion petting zoo and percussion performance by the Pied Piper of Percussion Steve Gryb, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the George C. Terry River Bend Arena.

For more information about First Night River Bend, or to view the lineup for this year’s celebration visit www.lc.edu/firstnight or call (618) 468-7500

