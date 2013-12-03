Not only will First Night River Bend feature lots of New Year’s Eve activities at Lewis and Clark Community College, but it will also feature the musical talents of Redhead Express.

The four sisters, ages 18-24, have spent the past six years touring with their family band across the country, performing at fairs, festivals and performing arts centers.

Redhead Express is currently in the Warner Brothers Studio recording their first album with renowned producer Paul Worley, who has produced albums for the Dixie Chicks, Martina McBride, Sara Evans, Collin Raye and Lady Antebellum.

The sister act will be joined on stage at First Night by their parents and their three brothers, ages 11-15, who compose The Walker Family band. The Walker family originally hails from Alaska and now lives in Nashville, Tenn.

First Night guests will get to experience the Redhead Express’s original music before it is played on the radio next spring, plus family favorites, including “Cups,” “Proud Mary,” “Stand by Your Man,” and other pop, bluegrass and country favorites and medleys.

“We hear from our fans that we perform a high-energy, entertaining concert,” said Apryll Walker, mother and musician. “Plus, concert goers will be able to hear new, original music by Redhead Express before it hits the air waves next year. This is truly a great opportunity to see an up-and-coming band.”

Redhead Express and The Walker Family will take the stage in the Hatheway Cultural Center from 5-6:45 p.m. just before the large firework show at 7 p.m.

First Night River Bend is an alcohol-free, family-oriented New Year’s Eve celebration of the arts, featuring live music, juggling, magic and activities for people of all ages. First Night River Bend 2014 is a community project of Lewis and Clark Community College in conjunction with the Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation, the Village of Godfrey, WBGZ and The Telegraph.

First Night buttons are currently on sale at Party Magic and all Liberty Bank locations. Buttons are $10. Children 5 and under are admitted free.

For a complete schedule of entertainers and events, log on to www.lc.edu/firstnight , and to learn more about Redhead Express, visit www.redheadexpress.com.

