First National Bank is pleased to announce that Shannon Scheffel, Bethalto Branch Manager and Loan Officer, has been promoted to vice president. He has 9 years of banking experience and is skilled in consumer, residential and commercial lending.

“I am honored to be recognized for this promotion,” said Scheffel. “I look forward to continuing to help individuals, families and small businesses in the Riverbend area to reach their financial goals.”

Scheffel was born and raised in Moro, IL. He graduated from SIUE with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Finance. In 2008, he graduated from Community Bankers Association of Illinois. He currently resides in Bethalto with his wife and two children where he likes to fish, hunt and watch football.

Aside from his work and family life, Scheffel is an active member in the Riverbend community. He has held all officer positions with the Kiwanis Club of Bethalto, is serving on the board for the Lions Club of Wood River and he is also a member of the Knights of Columbus in Bethalto.

FNB Senior Loan Officer Brian Ury said, “Shannon is an experienced and skillful loan officer who cares about his clients. His promotion is well-deserved. I look forward to working with him in his new role.”

Scheffel can be reached in Bethalto at 618-377-9146 or at sscheffel@fnbstaunton.com.

FNB has nine locations, including Staunton, Troy, Maryville, Bethalto, Hamel, Holiday Shores, Livingston, Benld and Mt. Olive. Visit their website at www.fnbstaunton.com, or stop by the FNB Bethalto Banking Center at 704 Texas Blvd.

