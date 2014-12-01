First National Bank is pleased to announce that Cheryl Dustmann has been promoted to Holiday Shores branch manager.

Dustmann has been with FNB for 10 years. She started her banking career at the FNB Hamel Banking Center as a teller and was eventually promoted to Senior Teller. Seven years later she transferred to the Holiday Shores branch and was promoted to Teller Supervisor.

“I am very excited to take on this challenging new role,” said Dustmann. “I look forward to helping FNB maintain its strong presence in the Holiday Shores community.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Dustmann was born and raised in Sherman, IL. She currently resides in Prairietown, IL with her husband. She has four children and five grandchildren with one more due in Feb. 2015.

“Since joining the FNB organization in 2004, Cheryl has always provided our customers with exceptional service. She understands the importance of evaluating the customers’ financial needs and finding a solution for them,” said FNB Executive Vice President Gina Lotter. “Under Cheryl’s leadership, I am confident the staff at our Holiday Shores facility will continue to extend the level of service our customers expect.”

Dustmann can be reached in Holiday Shores at 618-656-5015 or at cdustmann@fnbstaunton.com.

FNB has nine locations, including Staunton, Troy, Maryville, Bethalto, Hamel, Holiday Shores, Livingston, Benld and Mt. Olive. Visit their website at www.fnbstaunton.com, or stop by the FNB Holiday Shores Banking Center at 7301 St. James Drive in Edwardsville, IL.

More like this: