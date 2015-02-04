First National Bank Bethalto Banking Center is proud to provide a new mobile app to its customers. The app is available for Apple and Android devices.

Two new features of the app include the ability to pay bills and to deposit checks. Other features include the ability to check balances, transfer funds, locate the nearest branch or ATM, and much more.

Download the app by searching for “First National Bank in Staunton” in the app store. Customers will use the same login credentials they currently use for their FNB Online Banking account.

Customers must be enrolled in Online Banking in order to use the app. Enroll in Online Banking by visiting FNB’s website at www.fnbstaunton.com.

Current FNB mobile app users will need to delete the FNB mobile app they already have on their mobile device before downloading the new app.

Need assistance with the mobile app? Please call 618-635-2234.

FNB has 9 locations: Staunton, Mt. Olive, Benld, Livingston, Hamel, Holiday Shores, Bethalto, Maryville and Troy.

