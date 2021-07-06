SWANSEA - First National Bank of Waterloo’s new Swansea banking center is now open for business. The new banking center, which opened on July 6, is the bank’s thirteenth location throughout Central and Southern Illinois.

First National Bank of Waterloo operated a loan production office in Swansea several years ago before opening its O’Fallon Banking Center in July 2012. President and CEO Rick Parks said his team is excited to once again be back in Swansea.

“Our differentiator, as a community bank, has always been the first-class personal service we are able to provide our customers in addition to our strong commitment to community service,” said Parks. “Our entire leadership team for this banking center is from Swansea and I personally live in O’Fallon so we know this community very well and are excited to start making an impact here.”

The new Swansea location has an initial staff of eight employees, with the majority being from the Swansea area. Seasoned commercial lender Justin Ward will be joining First National Bank of Waterloo at the new location. Phil Elfrink, who also lives in Swansea, will serve as the Center Manager.

“My family and I are happy to call Swansea home,” said Elfrink. “I’m looking forward to continuing to serve the community and grow the legacy of First National Bank of Waterloo here in my hometown."

The new banking center is located at 4101 North Illinois Street, Swansea, IL 62226, formerly the site of First Mid Bank & Trust. Hours will be Monday through Wednesday 7:30 to 5:00 p.m., 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays, 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Fridays and 7:30 to noon on Saturdays.

First National Bank of Waterloo is a full-service community bank serving the financial needs of their customers since 1912. The bank is locally owned and dedicated to providing financial support in central and southern Illinois, building one-on-one relationships with their customers and committing time and leadership to local civic and charitable organizations.

First National Bank of Waterloo has over $800 million in total assets and 13 banking centers in Central and Southern Illinois. Banking centers are located in Waterloo, Columbia, Millstadt, O’Fallon, Dupo, Smithton, Effingham, Stewardson, Collinsville, Maryville and now Swansea. For more information about First National Bank of Waterloo, please visit www.fnbwaterloo.bank or contact the Swansea Banking Center at 618-206-6400.

