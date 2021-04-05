SWANSEA - First National Bank of Waterloo has announced it will be opening its fourteenth banking center. The new location will be in Swansea, Illinois.

“First National Bank of Waterloo is excited to become part of Swansea and to serve the banking needs of that great community with our first-class, personal service,” says President & CEO, Rick Parks. “We had a loan production office in Swansea years before opening our O’Fallon, IL banking center, so we are excited to soon offer a full-service location here. This expansion allows us to better serve the businesses and residents of St. Clair County from a convenient Swansea location.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The location is an existing building at 4101 North Illinois Street, Swansea, IL 62226 -- currently the site of First Mid Bank & Trust, which has announced plans to move to another nearby location in the coming months. First National Bank of Waterloo will be purchasing the property and building and, after some minor renovation, plans to open as First National Bank of Waterloo at this address by Summer 2021.

First National Bank of Waterloo is a full-service community bank serving the financial needs of their customers since 1912. The bank is locally owned and dedicated to providing financial support in central and southern Illinois, building one-on-one relationships with their customers and committing time and leadership to local civic and charitable organizations.

First National Bank of Waterloo has over $750 million in total assets and 13 banking centers in Central and Southern Illinois. Banking centers are located in Waterloo, Columbia, Millstadt, O’Fallon, Dupo, Smithton, Effingham, Stewardson, Collinsville, Maryville and now Swansea (opening Summer 2021). For more information about First National Bank of Waterloo, please visit www.fnbwaterloo.bank or stop by any banking center.

More like this: