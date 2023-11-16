MATTOON — First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (First Mid) is proud to announce they have earned two 2023 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards, just a few months after receiving the prestigious 2023 Top Workplaces Industry award. Energage, a purpose-driven organization that builds and brands employers of choice, determines the awards. The Top Workplaces program has a 17-year history of surveying and celebrating people-first organizations nationally and across 60 regional markets.

Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards recognize organizations that excel in specific areas of workplace culture. First Mid received an award for Employee Well-Being, which celebrates organizations who put the health and wellness of their employees at the center of their workplace culture. First Mid also received an award for Professional Development, which celebrates organizations who focus on developing their employees’ careers and enable them to grow professionally. “Being recognized with Culture Excellence awards is significant because it is focused on specific areas relating to the overall culture of our company,” says Joe Dively, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at First Mid. “It's a testament to the hard work, innovation, and collaboration that defines our organization. We believe that a strong and inclusive company culture is the foundation of our success, and we'll continue to nurture it as we move forward. These awards serve as a reminder that our people are our greatest asset, and we remain committed to fostering an environment where they can thrive and contribute to our ongoing success."

Top Workplaces awards are based on feedback from a research-backed employee engagement survey. Details about how First Mid builds a great workplace culture are available on Top Workplaces. About First Mid Bancshares, Inc.: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., Blackhawk Bank, First Mid Insurance Group, and First Mid Wealth Management Company. First Mid is an $8.0 billion community-focused organization that provides financial services including banking, insurance, wealth management, brokerage, and ag services through a network of locations in Illinois, Missouri, Texas, and Wisconsin, and a loan production office in Indiana.

Together, the First Mid team takes great pride in providing solutions and services to our customers and communities and has done so since 1865. More information about the Company is available on our website at firstmid.com. First Mid stock is traded in The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol “FMBH”.

About Energage: Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces.?Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available.?With access to a unique combination of?patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture.?For more information or to nominate your organization,?visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

