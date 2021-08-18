SPRINGFIELD – Being in the Governor’s Sale of Champions is something all livestock exhibitors dream about, but few are able to accomplish. Each year, this marquee event of the Illinois State Fair Ag Day festivities showcases the hard work and dedication of the youth in the agriculture industry.

For the second year, Governor JB Pritzker ended up in a bidding war for the Grand Champion Steer with none other than his wife. He drove up the price, but it was the First Lady who took home the Grand Champion Steer with a record setting bid of $105,000.

Sale of Champions invests in tomorrow's agricultural leaders.In addition to being spotlighted before the crowd on Tuesday night, these Grand Champion exhibitors, along with the Reserve Grand Champion exhibitors, will receive a portion of the proceeds from the sale of their animal. The exhibitors use the funds towards their college education or invest it back into projects for next year.

“These exhibitors are the future of agriculture in our state and represent the best of the best,” said Jerry Costello II, Director, Illinois Department of Agriculture.“The Sale of Champions is the cherry on top of the Illinois State Fair. To see our youth in agriculture rewarded for the work that they put into these animals is my favorite aspect of the Illinois State Fair.”

CME Group also realizes the importance of education, which is why they have donated $50,000 in scholarships to this year’s Sale of Champions and for last decade.


Below are the results of the 2021 Commodity Auction and the 2021 Sale of Champions. It should be noted that the Grand Champion Steer will be donated to the Central Illinois Foodbank.

Commodity

Exhibitor

Location

Purchases

Price

Champion Feta in Brine

Nashville Dairy Inc.

Taylorville, IL

Marty and Donna Davis

$300

Grand Champion Mild Cheddar Cheese

Foremost Farms Inc.

Marshfield, WI

Unknown

$275

Grand Champion Aged Cheddar Cheese

Foremost Farms Inc.

Marshfield, WI

University of Illinois

$350

Grand Champion Queso Blanco Cheese

V&V Supremo Foods

Taylorville, IL

Marty and Donna Davis

$325

Grand Champion Belgian Chocolate Premium Ice Cream

Prairie Farms Dairy Inc.

Edwardsville, IL

Unknown

$200

Grand Champion Snack Sticks

Turasky’s Meat

Springfield, IL

Illinois Auctioneers Association

$1,000

Grand Champion Beef Jerky

Main Street Meat Company

Roscoe, IL

George Obernagle and Joe Hampton

$500

Grand Champion Bratwurst

Meat Master Processing Company

Urbana, IL

University of Illinois

$775

Grand Champion Bacon

Eickman’s Processing Company

Brighton, IL

Turner Farms

$2,000

Grand Champion

Bone in Ham

Eickman’s Processing Company

Brighton, IL

Unknown

$1,200

Best of Show Wine

Galena Cellars Vineyard and Winery

Galena, IL

Conn’s Hospitality Group

$1,400

Grand Champion Honey

Joyce and Mike Dullenty

Springfield, IL

Conn’s Hospitality Group

$1,400

Best in Show Dairy Goat’s Milk

Lillian Lee

Taylorville, IL

Marty and Donna Davis

$550

Animal

Exhibitor

County

Purchasers

Price

Grand Champion Rabbit Market Pen

Owen Pree

Iroquois

Agrivest Inc. and George Obernagel

$4,000

Grand Champion Poultry Market Pen

Brayden Wilson

LaSalle

McDonalds Owners

Central, IL & Taylorville,IL

$5,000

Land of Lincoln Supreme Champion Dairy Cow Print

Rosalee Zehr

Livingston

Midwest Dairy

$3,500

Land Grand Champion Meat Goat

Maddox Horner

Jasper

Springfield Plastics

Dale and Holly Hummel

Agri Gold Hybrids and

The Sky Ride

$5,000

Grand Champion Meat Goat

Nolan Hoge

McDonough

Keibro, LLC

Farmers State Bank & Trust Company

Ed Teefey

George Obernagel Family

Arigold Hybrids

Tomhave Family

$6,000

Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Market Lamb

Ashtin Guyer

Crawford

Lynn Zehr, Eric Faugust, Syngenta & Rich Deschepper and Becks Hybrids

$5,000

Grand Champion Market Lamb

E.N. Hanson

Iroquois

Miller’s Spectacular Shows

$8,250

Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Barrow

Jess Hawk

DeKalb

Bayer Crop Science DeKalb and Asgrow

$18,000

Grand Champion Barrow

Ella Bobell

Logan

CME Group

$25,000

Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Steer

Cole Caldwell

Peoria

Evelyn Brandt Thomas

$30,000

Grand Champion Steer

Landry Freeman

Scott

MK Pritzker

$105,000

