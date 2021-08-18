SPRINGFIELD – Being in the Governor’s Sale of Champions is something all livestock exhibitors dream about, but few are able to accomplish. Each year, this marquee event of the Illinois State Fair Ag Day festivities showcases the hard work and dedication of the youth in the agriculture industry.

For the second year, Governor JB Pritzker ended up in a bidding war for the Grand Champion Steer with none other than his wife. He drove up the price, but it was the First Lady who took home the Grand Champion Steer with a record setting bid of $105,000.

In addition to being spotlighted before the crowd on Tuesday night, these Grand Champion exhibitors, along with the Reserve Grand Champion exhibitors, will receive a portion of the proceeds from the sale of their animal. The exhibitors use the funds towards their college education or invest it back into projects for next year.

“These exhibitors are the future of agriculture in our state and represent the best of the best,” said Jerry Costello II, Director, Illinois Department of Agriculture.“The Sale of Champions is the cherry on top of the Illinois State Fair. To see our youth in agriculture rewarded for the work that they put into these animals is my favorite aspect of the Illinois State Fair.”

CME Group also realizes the importance of education, which is why they have donated $50,000 in scholarships to this year’s Sale of Champions and for last decade.



Below are the results of the 2021 Commodity Auction and the 2021 Sale of Champions. It should be noted that the Grand Champion Steer will be donated to the Central Illinois Foodbank.

Commodity Exhibitor Location Purchases Price Champion Feta in Brine Nashville Dairy Inc. Taylorville, IL Marty and Donna Davis $300 Grand Champion Mild Cheddar Cheese Foremost Farms Inc. Marshfield, WI Unknown $275 Grand Champion Aged Cheddar Cheese Foremost Farms Inc. Marshfield, WI University of Illinois $350 Grand Champion Queso Blanco Cheese V&V Supremo Foods Taylorville, IL Marty and Donna Davis $325 Grand Champion Belgian Chocolate Premium Ice Cream Prairie Farms Dairy Inc. Edwardsville, IL Unknown $200 Grand Champion Snack Sticks Turasky’s Meat Springfield, IL Illinois Auctioneers Association $1,000 Grand Champion Beef Jerky Main Street Meat Company Roscoe, IL George Obernagle and Joe Hampton $500 Grand Champion Bratwurst Meat Master Processing Company Urbana, IL University of Illinois $775 Grand Champion Bacon Eickman’s Processing Company Brighton, IL Turner Farms $2,000 Grand Champion Bone in Ham Eickman’s Processing Company Brighton, IL Unknown $1,200 Best of Show Wine Galena Cellars Vineyard and Winery Galena, IL Conn’s Hospitality Group $1,400 Grand Champion Honey Joyce and Mike Dullenty Springfield, IL Conn’s Hospitality Group $1,400 Best in Show Dairy Goat’s Milk Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! Lillian Lee Taylorville, IL Marty and Donna Davis $550

Animal Exhibitor County Purchasers Price Grand Champion Rabbit Market Pen Owen Pree Iroquois Agrivest Inc. and George Obernagel $4,000 Grand Champion Poultry Market Pen Brayden Wilson LaSalle McDonalds Owners Central, IL & Taylorville,IL $5,000 Land of Lincoln Supreme Champion Dairy Cow Print Rosalee Zehr Livingston Midwest Dairy $3,500 Land Grand Champion Meat Goat Maddox Horner Jasper Springfield Plastics Dale and Holly Hummel Agri Gold Hybrids and The Sky Ride $5,000 Grand Champion Meat Goat Nolan Hoge McDonough Keibro, LLC Farmers State Bank & Trust Company Ed Teefey George Obernagel Family Arigold Hybrids Tomhave Family $6,000 Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Market Lamb Ashtin Guyer Crawford Lynn Zehr, Eric Faugust, Syngenta & Rich Deschepper and Becks Hybrids $5,000 Grand Champion Market Lamb E.N. Hanson Iroquois Miller’s Spectacular Shows $8,250 Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Barrow Jess Hawk DeKalb Bayer Crop Science DeKalb and Asgrow $18,000 Grand Champion Barrow Ella Bobell Logan CME Group $25,000 Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Steer Cole Caldwell Peoria Evelyn Brandt Thomas $30,000 Grand Champion Steer Landry Freeman Scott MK Pritzker $105,000

