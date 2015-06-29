EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Treasurer Kurt Prenzler, CPA, is reminding taxpayers that the first installment of their tax bill is coming due.

“With the holiday weekend approaching I want to remind everyone that the first of four installments will be due July 9,” Prenzler said. “I want to make sure it doesn’t slip someone’s mind.”

Prenzler reminds taxpayers there are multiple ways to pay: at a collector bank or credit union throughout the county, by mail, through your financial institution’s online banking, at www.madcotreasurer.org or at the Treasurer’s Office.

If paying online, taxpayers can make an immediate payment or schedule all four payments. There is a $1.50 convenience fee when paying by eCheck and a 2.5 percent convenience fee when paying by credit card. These fees are not collected by the Treasurer’s Office, but rather the payment processor.

Scheduled installments are automatically withdrawn from the taxpayer’s checking or savings account on July 9, Sept. 9, Oct. 9 and Dec. 9. Taxpayers who are planning to set up their installments must do so by July 8 for it to withdrawn on the due date.

The Treasurer’s Office is responsible for overseeing the collection of approximately $387.5 million that will be distributed to more than 220 taxing districts.

Property owners who did not receive a property tax bill should call the Treasurer’s Office. Per Illinois law, regardless of whether a tax bill is received or not, a taxpayer is still responsible for paying the property taxes.

For more information or questions contact the Treasurer’s Office at (618) 692-6260.

