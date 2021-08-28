EUREKA 48, ROXANA 20: Eureka scored a touchdown with one second left in the first half to increase their lead, and it helped spring the Falcons to a win over Roxana in the first game Friday night on the new turf field at Charlie Raich Stadium.

The momentum from the late touchdown carried over into the third quarter for Eureka, who scored three straight touchdowns to put the game away.

Article continues after sponsor message

Evan Wells ran for 147 yards and three touchdowns for the Shells, while Terrell Groves added 55 yards rushing. Quarterback Chris Walleck went one-for-three passing for 49 yards.

The Falcons start out 1-0, while the Shells are 0-1.