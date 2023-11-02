ALTON - Alton Main Street and Jacoby Arts Center are partnering to present First Fridays, a late night art and shopping experience which spans 16 locations across the Downtown Alton district. This series is held on the First Friday of October, November and December, providing you with an opportunity to check out new shops and galleries and visit familiar favorites to experience art and great specials at each business.

Participants are offering a variety of discounts, refreshments, and giveaways. Everyone who has their passport stamped at a minimum of 10 locations will receive a $10 gift certificate to any participating business. Free parking is available in the lot next to Jacoby Arts Center, located at 627 E. Broadway, and a free shuttle bus will be provided from 5:00-9:00 p.m., running a continuous loop between all participating locations.

On Friday, November 3rd, start your evening by picking up your First Fridays passport at Jacoby Arts Center. There you will receive a complimentary “I heart art” sticker with any purchase from the artist shop or a donation to JAC. You can also take a tour of Jacoby's new darkroom and experimental film photography studio.

Visit Downtown Alton’s new retailer Coco+Oak which is offering 10% off storewide, plus shoppers will be entered into a drawing for a gift card. Check out Rushmore Boutique to browse new arrivals and enjoy sips and sweets as well as a local Permanent Jewelry maker! Check out the brand new second location of Strangelovely, which is stocked up with vintage winter wear and great gifts.

At Funky Planet Toys & Gifts, you can enter a raffle to win fun stuff! At AJStotlerPhotography you can enter a raffle for local business gift card, enjoy $90 off a headshot session when you book that day, and pre-wrapped gift cards will be available. At Brass Monkey Collectibles you’ll receive a 15% discount on the entire store.

At Shalon Salon the first five customers will receive $5 off a haircut or a free eyebrow wax, and at Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau’s Alton Visitors Center you can check out their new fall & winter merchandise. AP Cigar is offering 10% off store-wide, and BASECAMP.alton is offering $20 off any purchase over $100.

Pick up a beverage or a snack to fuel your shopping excursion! FLOCK Food Truck Park & Bar is offering $2 off a house crafted cocktail (one per person), and Epicurean Fare & LuciAnna's Pastries is offering $5 Irish or Baileys coffee and $5 Irish sausage rolls. Downtown Alton’s resident art bar The Conservatory, which is filled with the wonderous artwork of Michael Snider, will also be a shuttle stop; check in and post a photo showing a work of art on social media with the hashtag #Kooliverse to receive a complimentary beverage.

At the Alton Dispensary, guests 21+ will receive a free product with purchase, and at Refabuloused Relics you’ll receive 15% off your purchase.

Find "Where’s Wadlow" hidden at one of the locations to win a $100 gift certificate! Mark your calendar for the last remaining date in the series: Friday, December 1st.

For more information on ways that Jacoby Arts Center is working to engage imaginations and enrich lives, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618.462.5222.

For more information on the many ways that Alton Main Street is working to enhance and promote Alton’s historic downtown district, visit www.DowntownAlton.com.

