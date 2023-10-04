ALTON - Alton Main Street and Jacoby Arts Center are partnering to present First Fridays, a late night art and shopping experience which spans 14 locations across the Downtown Alton district. This event will be held on the First Friday of October, November and December 2023, providing you with an opportunity to check out new shops and galleries and visit familiar favorites to experience art and great specials at each business.

Participants are offering a variety of discounts, refreshments, and giveaways. Everyone who has their passport stamped at a minimum of 10 locations will receive a $10 gift certificate to any participating business. Free parking is available in the lot next to Jacoby Arts Center, located at 627 E. Broadway, and a free shuttle bus will be provided from 5:00-9:00 p.m., running a continuous loop between all participating locations.

On Friday, October 6th, start your evening by picking up your First Fridays passport at Jacoby Arts Center. There you will receive a complimentary “I heart art” sticker with any purchase from the artist shop or a donation to JAC. The opening event for the gallery’s current exhibit “Prints of Darkness” will be taking place during First Fridays. The exhibition is a celebration of spooky, weird, dark, scary, and curious artwork in honor of the grand opening of Jacoby's new darkroom and experimental film photography studio. The exhibit includes photography, printmaking, sculpture and more.

Visit Downtown Alton’s newest retailer Coco+Oak which is offering 10% off storewide, plus shoppers will be entered into a drawing for a gift card. Check out Rushmore Boutique to browse new arrivals including a limited edition Rushmore Sweatshirt, and enjoy sips and sweets.

At AJStotlerPhotography you can book a “Santa Experience Session” during First Fridays to receive three additional complimentary images with your photo package, plus enter a chance to win a gift card to a local business and purchase gift card for their array of photography services. At Funky Planet Toys & Gifts, you can play "What's Your Excuse?" with local game creator Evan Merli!

At Country Meadows I and II guests will enjoy refreshments and special discounts, and at Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau’s Alton Visitors Center you can check out their new fall & winter merchandise. AP Cigar is offering 10% off store-wide, and BASECAMP.alton is offering 10% off storewide after 7 p.m.

Pick up a beverage or a snack to fuel your shopping excursion! FLOCK Food Truck Park & Bar is offering $2 off a house crafted cocktail (one per person), and Epicurean Fare & LuciAnna's Pastries is offering $5 Irish or Baileys coffee and $5 lobster soft tacos. Downtown Alton’s resident art bar The Conservatory, which is filled with the wonderous artwork of Michael Snider, will also be a shuttle stop; check in and post a photo showing a work of art on social media with the hashtag #Kooliverse to receive a complimentary beverage.

At the Alton Dispensary, guests 21+ will receive a free product with purchase, and at Refabuloused Relics you’ll receive 15% off your purchase for bringing in a regular size bag of pet food to donate to a local charity.

Find "Where’s Wadlow" hidden at one of the locations to win a $100 gift certificate! Mark your calendar for the remaining dates in the series: Friday, November 3rd and Friday, December 1st.

For more information on ways that Jacoby Arts Center is working to engage imaginations and enrich lives, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618.462.5222.

For more information on the many ways that Alton Main Street is working to enhance and promote Alton’s historic downtown district, visit www.DowntownAlton.com.

