ALTON - Alton Main Street and Jacoby Arts Center are partnering to present First Fridays, a late night art and shopping experience which spans 16 locations across the Downtown Alton district. The shopping experience begins this Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. This series is held on the First Friday of October, November and December, providing you with an opportunity to check out new shops and galleries and visit familiar favorites to experience art and great specials at each business.

Participants are offering a variety of discounts, refreshments, and giveaways. Everyone who has their passport stamped at a minimum of 10 locations will receive a $10 gift certificate to any participating business. Find "Where’s Wadlow" hidden at one of the locations to win a $100 gift certificate!

Free parking is available in the lot next to Jacoby Arts Center, located at 627 E. Broadway, and a free shuttle bus will be provided from 5:00-9:00 p.m., running a continuous loop between all participating locations.

On Friday, December 1st, start your evening by picking up your First Fridays passport at Jacoby Arts Center. There you will receive a complimentary “I heart art” sticker with any purchase from the artist shop or a donation to JAC. Jacoby Arts Center has coordinated a Swap Show with Soulard Art Gallery to coincide with this event, so this will be a great opportunity to see some artwork by St. Louis artists right here in Alton and then the following Friday, Dec 8th Alton artists will be taking over the gallery in Soulard. We invite you to go check that out as well as we work to bridge the gap across the river!

Visit Downtown Alton’s new retailer Coco+Oak which is offering 15% off Christmas items along with a gift card giveaway. Check out Rushmore Boutique to browse new arrivals and enjoy sips and sweets as well as a local Permanent Jewelry maker! Check out the brand new second location of Strangelovely, which is stocked up with vintage winter wear and great gifts. At Country Meadows I & II, you’ll enjoy refreshments and special discounts.

Article continues after sponsor message

At Funky Planet Toys & Gifts, you can enter a raffle to win fun stuff! At AJStotlerPhotography you can pick up a Christmas wrapped gift card and receive a 25% discount on a limited amount of select sessions. At Brass Monkey Collectibles you’ll receive a 15% discount on the entire store. At the Alton Dispensary, guests 21+ will receive a free product with purchase, and at Refabuloused Relics you’ll receive 15% off your purchase.



At Shalon Salon the first five customers will receive $5 off a haircut or a free eyebrow wax, and at Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau’s Alton Visitors Center you can check out their new fall & winter merchandise. AP Cigar is offering 10% off store-wide, plus the amazing magician John Johnson will be in the shop blowing minds with his sleight of hand.

Pick up a beverage or a snack to fuel your shopping excursion! FLOCK Food Truck Park & Bar is offering $2 off a house crafted cocktail (one per person), and Epicurean Fare & LuciAnna's Pastries is offering $5 Irish or Baileys coffee plus $5 Irish or Baileys coffee & discounts on gift certificates: $25 gift certificates for $20 or $50 gift certificates for $40. Downtown Alton’s resident art bar The Conservatory, which is filled with the wonderous artwork of Michael Snider, will also be a shuttle stop; check in and post a photo showing a work of art on social media with the hashtag #Kooliverse to receive a complimentary beverage.

For more information on ways that Jacoby Arts Center is working to engage imaginations and enrich lives, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

For more information on the many ways that Alton Main Street is working to enhance and promote Alton’s historic downtown district, visit www.DowntownAlton.com.

More like this: