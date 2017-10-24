ALTON - The Max Sports will be holding their first ever Turkey Trot at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19, at their location on Henry Street.

The Turkey Trot brings family fun and fitness together with a challenging obstacle course that includes nine stations such as army crawls, loaded carries, gladiators and more.

Everyone eight and older is welcome to join in the trot but participants 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Article continues after sponsor message

To register early and received a custom Turkey Trot shirt call (618) 462-1066 or visit The Max Sports at 2300 North Henry Street.

Registration is $20 and must be completed on by Wednesday, November 15. To guarantee a shirt, registration must completed by Saturday, November 4.

Visit the Turkey Trot Facebook page for more information.

More like this: