ALTON – The Night Market done through Alton Main Street hit quite a snag when Elijah P's closed at the end of last year.

The warehouse in the rear of that property once housed the market every Thursday night. It acted as a sort of spiritual cousin to Alton Main Street's oft-celebrated Farmers' and Artisans' Market every Saturday morning, but minus the farmers. In fact, the Night Market is a bazaar of custom crafts, clothes and all sorts of interesting wares. After Elijah P's closed, though, organizers were at a loss about what to do, but it all came together at the end of June 2018 with a simple majority vote from the Alton City Council to allow the use of sidewalks along East Broadway for the event.

“It honestly all came together pretty great,” Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany said. “Jacoby got on board and let us use their building, and the city approved everything. Everyone really came together on this one and made it work.”

A majority of the event's vendors are located within Jacoby Arts Center. Alton Main Street Promotions Committee Chair Sally Kirbach said many people complained about the heat of the day as a reason they may not come to an outdoor event in the summertime, so the market begins at 7 p.m. when the day begins to lose its heat and the temperatures can be quite enjoyable. Even if they are not, however, the interior of Jacoby is climate-controlled.

More vendors can be found in the small pocket park located between Jacoby and Germanina Brew Haus. Crocheted clothing, fashionable head wraps and even henna-style body art could be found in that small park alongside live music being performed by Hideous Gentlemen. Kirbach said each evening of the event will feature a new musical act.

Thursday night featured roughly two dozen vendors, and Kirbach said the Night Market itself have garnered nearly 100 through its time. She said every Thursday may feature new people with new wares, so it is important for Altonians (as well as people from across the area) to check it out every Thursday.

Members of Alton Main Street were a bit nervous regarding the change. In fact the new location was something of a herculean undertaking, which required a lot of logistical work and a vote from the Alton City Council for approval, but as of Thursday night, it appeared to be a success with both meandering crowds and organizers looking pleased with the results.

The Night Market occurs every Thursday through the end of August from 7-10 p.m. Kirbach and McGibany said the event is a coming together of several collective efforts, especially thanking Jacoby Arts Center and the Alton Main Street Promotions Committee.

