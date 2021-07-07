Winners Will be Contacted by IDPH by Phone and Email

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois’ new $10 million ‘All In for the Win’ vaccine lottery kicks off this week with the first draw that will reward one vaccinated Illinoisan with $1 million and three vaccinated Illinois youth with $150,000 scholarships. The four winners will be contacted starting on Thursday, July 8th by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).

Draws will take place in the afternoon, and IDPH will announce the counties or cities of the winners immediately after they are completed. Illinoisans should keep their phones on and check their emails regularly to find out if they’ve won. IDPH will call from 312-814-3524 and or email from DPH.communications@illinois.gov. No personal information will be requested in the initial phone or email notification. Winners will have seven days to securely complete, sign and send the authorization form to IDPH to accept their prizes. The Illinois Lottery will then guide winners through the claims process. Winners will be announced eight days after each draw unless they choose to remain anonymous.

All In for the Win offers $7 million in cash prizes to vaccinated adults, ranging from $100,000 to $1 million, and $3 million in scholarship awards to vaccinated youth, held in Bright Start 529 College Savings Plan.

Residents who received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Illinois (except for vaccines administered at certain federal facilities) are eligible to win. IDPH is coordinating with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to ensure that those who received the COVID-19 vaccine at federal DVA facilities are included in the lottery. Clinics operated by or supported by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are NOT considered Federal facilities. FEMA-supported locations (e.g. the United Center) are supporting state and local vaccination efforts, and anyone vaccinated at these sites is eligible for the drawings.

Eligible residents are automatically entered into the lotteries. There are no sign ups, no forms, and no waiting lines. IDPH will continue to check their records before each drawing. Once entered, residents remain eligible in all future drawings, unless they win.

The first drawing takes place tomorrow, Thursday, July 8, 2021, and the promotion will run until Thursday, August 26, 2021, with a series of drawings for 43 cash prizes — including three million-dollar jackpots — and 20 scholarship awards.

To learn more about All In for the Win through our FAQ, visit allin.illinois.gov. To learn more about draw and winner announcement dates, see tables below.

Cash Prize Draw and Announcement Schedule

Drawing Date Pool Number of Winners Prize Winner Announcement Date* Thursday, July 8, 2021 State Wide 1 $1,000,000 Friday, July 16, 2021 Monday, July 12, 2021 State Wide 3 $100,000 Tuesday, July 20, 2021 Monday, July 19, 2021 State Wide 3 $100,000 Tuesday, July 27, 2021 Monday, July 26, 2021 State Wide 3 $100,000 Tuesday, August 3, 2021 Monday, August 2, 2021 State Wide 3 $100,000 Article continues after sponsor message Tuesday, August 10, 2021 Monday, August 9, 2021 State Wide 3 $100,000 Tuesday, August 17, 2021 Thursday, August 12, 2021 Restore Illinois Regions 22 $100,000 Friday, August 20, 2021 Monday, August 16, 2021 State Wide 3 $100,000 Tuesday, August 24, 2021 Thursday, August 26, 2021 State Wide 2 $1,000,000 Friday, September 3, 2021

Scholarship Prizes Draw and Announcement Schedule

Drawing Date Pool Number of Winners Prize Winner Announcement Date* Thursday, July 8, 2021 State Wide 3 $150,000 Friday, July 16, 2021 Thursday, August 26, 2021 State Wide + Restore Illinois Regions 17 $150,000 Friday, September 3, 2021

*Winner announcements only include the name of winners if winners give authorization to share this information

More like this: