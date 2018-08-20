First Downtown Dash draws elite talent, Padesky, Arnold emerge winners
EDWARDSVILLE - The ninth edition of TheBANK of Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Festival on Saturday afternoon and evening in downtown Edwardsville was a huge success, combining great weather with entertaining bicycle races and a new addition in the Downtown Dash, a two-lap foot race along the bike course that attracted some of the area’s top runners.
In the Downtown Dash results, the men’s Elite Division winner was Luke Padesky of St. Louis, running the course in 6:41, finishing three seconds ahead of runner-up Matthew McClement, also of St. Louis with a time of 6:44. Dustin Davis of Worden was third, coming in at 6:59, and Glen Carbon’s Bart Smith was fourth with a time of 7:10.
In the women’s Elite division, Krista Arnold of Edwardsville won the race with a time of 7:10, with Crystal Harriss, also of Edwardsville, finishing second at 7:22. Grace Andrews of Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo., was third with a time of 7:57, and Melissa Gomes of Florissant, Mo., was fourth at 9:26.
“We have great weather, we have great sponsorships, we have great participants, a magnificent crowd," Race Director Brian Mulhall said for the day. "The number is all up for riders, for racers. The foot race was a new addition to the Criterium. We’re really looking forward to getting this to be an annual tradition. It gives competitors a chance to compete in this race, but not have to be so skilled to ride a bicycle to do it.”
Raleigh Brazier of Edwardsville won the men’s Open division of the Dash with a time of 7:20, winning by 15 seconds over runner-up Austin Viano, also of Edwardsville, who ran the course in 7:35. Matthew House of Glen Carbon was third, with a time of 8:59, Wayne Skigen of Edwardsville was fourth at 9:14, and Tim Mislan of Glen Carbon finished fifth with a time of 9:34.
In the women’s Open race, Rebecca Bradley of Edwardsville was the overall winner with a time of 8:23, finishing ahead of Edwardsville’s Lea Viano, who had a time of 8:35. Jenna Johnston of Whittington, Ill., was third, coming in at 8:47, Danielle Weems of Edwardsville finished fourth with a time of 9:35, and Amber Koester of Edwardsville was fifth at 10:34.
In the men’s age group results, Chase Lading of Edwardsville won the nine-and-under group with a time of 11:34, Hunter Lading of Edwardsville won the 10-14 division at 14:51, Cole Salter of Edwardsville won the 15-19 group with a time of 9:45, Viano was the winner in the 20-29 group, the 30-39 category was won by House, Corey Anderson of Edwardsville was the 40-49 group winner with a time of 9:59, Mislan was the winner in the 50-59 group, while Skigen won the 60-and-over grouping.
In the women’s age groupings, Maia Sweezey-Errar of Edwardsville won the nine-and-under group with a time of 14:25, Lea Viano won the 20-29 age group, Koester the 30-39 category, Weems the 40-49 group and Bradley also won the 50-and-over grouping.
