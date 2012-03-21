First Day of Spring at Lewis and Clark
March 21, 2012 9:01 AM
GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College student Nicholas Siuhengalu, of Moro, took advantage of the first day of spring and 80-degree sunny weather Tuesday by heading outside to sketch the sculpture “Rollin’ on the River” on the Godfrey campus. Photo by Lewis and Clark Community College photographer Paige Allen.
