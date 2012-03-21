First Day of Spring at Lewis and Clark Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College student Nicholas Siuhengalu, of Moro, took advantage of the first day of spring and 80-degree sunny weather Tuesday by heading outside to sketch the sculpture “Rollin’ on the River” on the Godfrey campus. Photo by Lewis and Clark Community College photographer Paige Allen. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip