EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students, faculty and staff brought fresh vibrancy to the Edwardsville campus as the fall 2021 academic semester got underway on Monday, Aug. 23.

The first day of classes began with faculty and staff dispersed across campus holding “Ask Me!” signs.

“Good morning! Happy first day of classes,” said Deloris Hudson, assistant coordinator in the Office of Online Services and Educational Outreach, as she pointed a student toward Science East.

Hudson was among the volunteers answering questions to help students navigate campus.

The Cougar Welcome Resource Fair kicked off on Monday, running from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Morris University Center Goshen Lounge. SIUE offices and departments promoted their services and answered questions. The fair will continue on Tuesday, Aug. 24 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

“It’s a beautiful day to officially start our fall semester,” said Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Jeffrey Waple, PhD. “It’s wonderful to have more students back on campus. I encourage all students to explore how they can get involved and become connected with campus life and the local community.”

First-year students have been acclimating to campus since moving into their residence hall and/or engaging in the SIUE Experience last week and through the weekend. On Sunday, Aug. 22, the traditional Academic Welcome Ceremony and Parade led students from the Vadalabene Center to Builder’s Plaza on the Stratton Quad. Both the incoming class of 2021 and the incoming class of 2020 participated in a class photo.

The School Night Send Off is a new tradition that launched on Sunday night. Individuals showed their SIUE pride as they drove around campus and offered well wishes to students on the evening before classes began.

As it welcomes students back to campus, the University maintains its commitment to the health and safety of the campus community, with people-focused guidelines in place to ensure students, faculty and staff can safely engage with each other. Details on its COVID-19-related guidelines are available at siue.edu/coronavirus .

