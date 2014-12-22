GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s inaugural Truck Driver Training class just finished the eight-week program this month, and it’s time for the next class to enroll for Spring 2015.

“The CDL-A program focuses mostly on safety within the trucking industry,” Coordinator Cresean Sweezey-Errar said.

Students are issued a high visibility vest, gloves, a flashlight, a FMCSA “Green” book, and the Emergency Response guide. To round out the safety protocols, students are encouraged and shown the benefits of using three points of contact at all times.

Class sizes are intentionally kept small to allow for several hours of one-on-one teacher student interaction. At the end of the program, the students get the chance to go to the DMV and take the CDL-A test with the college’s equipment.

The program, which has been endorsed by the WIA, ITA, ATA, IDOL, Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois Community College Board, costs $2,500.

“From Lewis and Clark, students will receive a Certificate of Completion. From the DMV, they will receive their CDL-A and all endorsements they choose to take,” Sweezey-Errar said.

Students are trained to Missouri CDL standards, which are stricter than Illinois, but are tested on Illinois standards, he added.

The first class to complete the program started on Oct. 20 of this year and finished on Dec. 18. The next course will begin on Jan. 20.

A career in truck driving offers men and women fun and adventure as well as a secure future in an in-demand career field. L&C’s Truck Driver Training program prepares individuals with little or no commercial driving experience for a career in tractor-trailer driving.

Individuals who have a passion for driving and traveling across the country would be suitable for a career in truck driving.

Many trucking companies will pre-hire students, and successful completers of the program are able to go to work immediately.

To learn more, visit www.lc.edu/program/truckdrivertraining or contact Sweezey-Errar at (618) 468-5797 or csweezeyerrar@lc.edu.

